Trump Hotels eyeing Seattle for luxury property, report says

An exterior view of the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel at the old post office on October 26, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images) (Photo: Gabriella Demczuk, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Seattle may become the future location of a Trump hotel.

Bloomberg News reports Trump Hotels is considering opening luxury properties in Seattle, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco.

Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger told a panel Tuesday say Trump Hotels would be targeting smaller cities for its lower-priced Scion brand.

Danzinger said the moves would expand the Trump Hotels brand from five to 26 metropolitan cities.

President Donald Trump said he has handed over control of The Trump Organization to his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. But there remains concerns of possible conflict of interest. Trump has already become the target of legal action less than a week into his presidency because of this.

