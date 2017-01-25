Trump Hotels eyeing Seattle for luxury property, report says

SEATTLE -- Seattle may become the future location of a Trump hotel.
Bloomberg News reports Trump Hotels is considering opening luxury properties in Seattle, Dallas, Denver, and San Francisco.
Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger told a panel Tuesday say Trump Hotels would be targeting smaller cities for its lower-priced Scion brand.
Danzinger said the moves would expand the Trump Hotels brand from five to 26 metropolitan cities.
President Donald Trump said he has handed over control of The Trump Organization to his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. But there remains concerns of possible conflict of interest. Trump has already become the target of legal action less than a week into his presidency because of this.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs