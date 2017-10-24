Tolling Seattle streets? City study may look at it for tunnel avoiders

4th Avenue and Cherry Street in Seattle. (Credit: Seattle Dept. of Transportation) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

A proposed $200,000 study could look at whether Seattle should consider "congestion pricing" on some city streets in case drivers avoid tolls on the new State Route 99 tunnel.

The Seattle Times reports the not-yet-approved budget request would look at the effects of putting tolls on the tunnel “and explore options, such as congestion pricing, to help manage impacts to local streets and transit travel times.”

The tunnel is set to open in 2019, but drivers are expected to avoid it so they don't have to pay the tolls -- similar to what happened when tolls started on the State Route 520 floating bridge.

Toll rates for the new tunnel have not yet been determined.

The Times reports Seattle City Councilmember Mike O'Brien wants to study who will use the tunnel, who will avoid it, and what the city can do to make sure surface streets don't become too clogged to function.

Mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon have reportedly said the city should look at "congestion pricing" in downtown Seattle.

Several cities in Europe have zones where you must have a permit to drive in downtown areas. Not having a permit can result in steep fines.

