Sugar tax to take effect January 1

Seattle's new sugar tax will take effect on January 1 and will cause the price of most sugary drinks to rise.

In June the Seattle City Council passed a 1.75 cents per ounce tax on a wide variety of popular beverages including sports drinks, energy drinks, soda, and juice boxes.

Non-milk based drinks, which are common in Starbucks and other coffee vendors, will also be taxed. This includes Starbuck's Iced Teas and other non-milk based products.

Proponents of the tax hope that it will discourage unhealthy drinking habits, while opponents argue that the measure disproportionately impacts poor soda drinkers and will hit small businesses hard.

The tax passed the city council with a 7-1 margin. Councilmember Lisa Herbold voted no, and Councilmember Kshama Sawant was absent.

