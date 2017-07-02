Signs of a ‘Resistance Burnout' at Impeachment March Seattle

Trump impeachment march in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Thousands of people may have marched in other cities, but in Seattle, about 100 people showed up to the Impeachment March.

“I think a lot of people are getting ‘resistance burnout,’” said Kim Williams-Brinck, a protester from Seattle. “We can’t ignore it. We have to step up. We have to speak out.”

Upset by President Trump’s foreign business dealings, the widening investigation into his campaign’s relationship with Russia, as well as banning cameras from press briefings, the group of concerned citizens rallied at Seattle Center before marching down 2nd Avenue.

“In some ways, I think the marches are shrinking because his resistance is becoming institutionalized,” said Seattle University political science professor Marco Lowe.

The Women’s March, which followed the inauguration, topped 175,000 in Seattle.

What the protesters lacked in numbers, they tried to make up for in passion, commenting on the president’s latest tweet on Sunday morning. It was an edited video of the president at a WWE event beating up a man with a CNN logo over his face.

“It is just part of the sideshow, freak show that has become our presidency,” organizer Gina Merchan said. “A lot of Trump supporters have been very angry at us and they attack us on our Facebook page saying we don’t love our country. And I really disagree. I couldn’t love my country more.”

Lowe says while it’s common for people to look at that tweet and be shocked, “I have many friends I grew up with in a rural area that love that tweet and they think very highly of it. They feel they’re no longer part of mainstream America, and that’s absolutely what they wanted to wake up to this morning.”

Demonstrators hope they will have better turnouts in two weeks during an anti-fascism protest.

