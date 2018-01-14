Preparations underway for next weekend's Women's March in Seattle

The group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington will be leading the 2018 Women's March in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

One group is busy this weekend making bandanas and scarves in preparation for next week's Women's March.



This effort is organized by the group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington, who will be leading the 2018 Women's March in Seattle.



The group's spokesperson Roxanne White says they want to raise awareness.

"That it's an epidemic that the violence against indigenous women exceeds other communities and we need services, we need attention, we need help, federal, state government from the president," said White.

The 2018 Women's March in Seattle happens next Saturday, January 20. It starts at 10 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park.

The march happens next Saturday to mark one year since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

