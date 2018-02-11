CenturyLink Field nominated for 'Best Must-See Stadium'

CenturyLink Field in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

CenturyLink Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders FC, has been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best as one of the “Must-See Stadiums” in North America.

USA TODAY is promoting the contest from now until March 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT, allowing fans to vote once per day for their favorite stadium. You can vote for CenturyLink here.

CenturyLink is one of four NFL stadiums on the list, along with Lambeau Field (Packers) MetLife stadium (Jets and Giants) and AT&T Stadium (Cowboys). The list is primarily comprised of college football and basketball stadiums, with six MLB stadiums and two NBA stadiums sprinkled in the mix.

CenturyLink field has been the home of the Seahawks since 2002 when it was originally named Seahawks Stadium. It was known as Qwest field from 2004-2011 until CenturyLink bought the naming rights in 2012.

The short blurb from the article gives a nice shout out to the 12th man:

“CenturyLink Field in Seattle is home to the ’12th Man’. Normal football teams only field 11 players, but the Seahawks’ fans essentially count as an extra player due to their interaction and noise level. The stadium is situated within walking distance to the Downtown and Pioneer Square areas, so fans can continue partying after a team win.”

