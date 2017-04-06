Seattle Mayor Murray sued for alleged sexual assault of teen in 1980s

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

A man is suing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of alleged child sexual assault over several years in the 1980s.

The 46-year-old Kent man filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court on Thursday claiming Murray “raped and molested him,” as first reported by the Seattle Times.

D.H. alleged he met Murray when he was 15 years old on a Metro bus, and Murray, who was about 32 years old at the time, propositioned D.H. to visit his Capitol Hill apartment for sex. The encounters continued for “an extended period of time,” according to court documents.

“Addicted to drugs at the time, D.H. was willing do whatever Mr. Murray asked for as little as $10-20 dollars,” the lawsuit claimed.

The victim recalled details such as Murray’s phone number at the time and the layout of the apartment. He also described Murray’s genitalia to lawyers, according to court documents

A spokesperson for Murray denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false.”

"These false accusations are intended to damage a prominent elected official who has been a defender of vulnerable populations for decades. It is not a coincidence that this shakedown effort comes within weeks of the campaign filing deadline," said Jeff Reading, a spokesperson for Murray. "These unsubstantiated assertions, dating back three decades, are categorically false. Mayor Murray has never engaged in an inappropriate relationship with any minor. The two older accusations were promoted by extreme right-wing antigay activists in the midst of the marriage equality campaign, and were thoroughly investigated and dismissed by both law enforcement authorities and the media. Mayor Murray will vigorously fight these allegations in court."

Murray's private lawyer Robert Sulkin dismissed the allegations in a press conference and said Murray had not had any inappropriate conduct with a minor.

"I don’t think it’s a coincidence that these allegations have occurred in the midst of a mayoral campaign," Sulkin said in a news conference. "Think about it: For 30 years nothing was said and all of the sudden an accuser comes, who apparently, it has been reported, has a long criminal record, and makes these allegations."

Although the suit comes months before Murray will seek reelection, the lawsuit denied the allegations are politically charged.

“D.H. is disturbed that Mr. Murray maintains a position of trust and authority, and believes that the public has a right to full information when a trusted official exploits a child,” the lawsuit said.

In the suit, D.H. says his father recently died, and processing his death prompted D.H. to file the lawsuit 30 years after the alleged incident.

“These moments of reflection, and awareness that Mr. Murray maintains a position of authority, prompted the filing of this lawsuit in an attempt at accountability, and to hopefully give courage for other potential victims to come forward and speak out,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit acknowledged that D.H. has been convicted of several charges, including prostitution during an unrelated sting in 1990.

