Seattle High School helps kids stay sober

It is graduation week at “The Recovery School” in Queen Anne, the only Seattle high school focused on recovery for students battling drug and alcohol addiction. This year’s graduating class is eight students although they have the potential to serve 40-50 kids at a time. Ideally, this school is for kids returning from inpatient treatment or are 30 days drug and alcohol-free.

“To me, the big question is, if you know a kid, if you have a kid that has been struggling with drugs and alcohol, the question isn’t ‘Why would they come here?’ It’s ‘Why wouldn’t they come here?’ Why wouldn’t they come to an environment where the other kids understand recovery,” Recovery Coach Seth Welch said. “The kids create an environment and a culture that they are empowering each other. It’s absolutely, it’s miraculous, it’s completely incredible, I probably have never been more proud of a group of young people in my whole life.”

The students not only receive the academic attention they also attend recovery classes together.

Even though they are open to serving kids from everywhere, the student must be enrolled in Seattle Public Schools.

One of the students graduating this week is Blicia Barquet.

“I started smoking weed when I was in 9th, not even 9th, like 8th grade, and then I moved in with my mom, and I started doing painkillers and heroin for like 2 and a half years,” Barquet said.

Barquet was also behind on her schooling, at many points she thought she would just drop out and be homeless. This school helped change everything for her. She’s now been sober for 14 months, will graduate on time, and is planning on being a drug counselor to help others who are struggling with the same issues she once faced.

“I think I can speak for a lot of kids here say that we wouldn’t be sober without this school. Because I heard a lot of kids say that. And I wouldn’t have, I wouldn’t have been graduating on Thursday if it weren’t for this school,” Barquet said.

“We have all the evidence and research that shows, even beyond the graduates that this really works, and this is a service that is really needed,” Welch added.

If you know of a student who may be a good fit for the program, reach out to Seth Welch at 206-947-1532.

