Local businesses hurt by Seahawks missing playoffs

This weekend might feel weird for Seahawks fans.



It’s the first time the Seahawks missed the NFL postseason since 2011.



“We’ve been in the playoffs year after year after year and now the Seahawks are not in the playoff. It’s a little bit boring,” said Bo Wandell.



Instead, Wandell was watching the Cougars-Huskies men’s college basketball game at the Ballard Loft sports bar.



The bar’s owner, Dan Murphy, said he’s been relying on Seahawks playoff games in recent years.



“As far as the front of the house, we’d probably have like eight people working,” Murphy said of typical Seahawks playoff staffing. “Right now we have two.”



Murphy said the Ballard Loft usually makes $5,000-$6,000 more during a Seahawks playoff weekend compared to one where the local team isn’t involved. And, of course, in recent years there’ve been multiple playoff weekends.



“We got Gonzaga basketball, Huskies, Cougars,” said Murphy of his next focus. “Sometimes that takes a while for people to get excited about, so that’s why the NFL playoffs do kind of help buffer that.”



Murphy said his business and the fans have been spoiled by the Seahawks’ consistency.



“We can’t expect perfection out of these guys all the time. It’s a tough, competitive league,” he said.



