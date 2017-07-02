SCSO Deputies, Search & Rescue and Air 1 work to find missing hiker

Photo: Spokane County Sheriff's Ofccie (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Search and Rescue volunteers and Air 1 are searching the Liberty Lake ORV Park area for a missing hiker, 21-year-old Jacob Caravalho.

SCSO Search & Rescue Coordinators believe Caravalho traveled into North Idaho where the search for him is now focused.

A report of an overdue hiker in the Liberty Lake area came in Saturday night. SCSO Deputies and Liberty Lake Officers responded to the area and an Air 1 Flight Crew was called out to assist.

SCSO Air 1 preparing to launch for a search and rescue mission near Liberty Lake https://t.co/BTkM4ZSG19 — SCSO Air 1 (@SCSOAir1) July 2, 2017

So far, Caravalho’s vehicle was located but the search did not locate him.

Due to the close location to Kootenai County and the possibility the hiker crossed over into Idaho, search efforts are being coordinated with Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue efforts.

Caravalho reportedly has a backpack with him but since he went hiking alone, an exact route or clothing description is not known.

