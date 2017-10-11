SCRAPS investigating after multiple cats killed, cut in half

SCRAPS said they have officers on call 24-hours a day. (Photo: KREM)

Warning: The details in this story can be considered graphic.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Regional Animal Service(SCRAPS) said Wednesday they are investigating after finding four cats killed in the area.

Officials said Spokane residents found two front ends of a cat, and two hind ends and they were all different cats.

County vets believe that the cats were intentionally killed. They found in the recovered bodies that some organs and muscle tissue were missing.

Someone found the first cat in their yard in August near S. Francis, west of Ash. At first, investigators did not know what to think, SCRAPS said, until three more bodies were found in the past week.

Two more cats were found in the same area, and a fourth cat was found buried in a backyard at Northwest Boulevard and Euclid.

The veterinarian is continuing to study the recovered bodies, and it is an active investigation.

