Schweitzer Mt. Resort celebrates Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month

SANDPOINT, Idaho—Schweitzer Mountain Resort has a great offer to get people outside and enjoying winter activities.

Schweitzer officials announced that first time skiers and snowboarders will have affordable options all through January as part of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month.

That deal includes a lesson, lift ticket, and rentals for only $40.

Schweitzer Marketing Manager Dig Chrismer said the program was to help people get outside during the winter months.

“Living in this part of the country motivates us to be active all summer long and that shouldn’t stop as we head into winter. As we say in the ski industry, 'humans weren’t meant to hibernate.’ So get out on the snow and learn to embrace all that winter has to offer,” said Chrismer.

Schweitzer also offers a “Ski-4-FREE in 3” lesson program that has three days of lessons, rentals and lift tickets for just $165. When people finish this program, they receive a Grad Pass that gives them free skiing or snowboarding from mid-March until Schweitzer’s season ends.

More information can be found on Schweitzer’s website.



