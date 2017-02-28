Schweitzer extends season to April 16th

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Schweitzer Mountain Resort has extended its season until April 16th, 2017.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort closed out the month of February with 24 inches of snowfall on the last two days of the month.

“It’s been a tremendous February for us,” Dig Chrismer, marketing manager for Schweitzer said in a press release, “Overall we received over 114 inches of snow in just this month alone. When you consider our average annual snowfall is 300 inches, February has really been amazing for us.”

Schweitzer reported a snow base depth of 65 inches in the village and 111 inches at the summit. Overall, the mountain received 245 inches so far this season in the base.

“I’m confident we will reach out annual average of 300 inches this year,” Chrismer said, “We usually pick up snow throughout the month of March and with the longer days, spring skiing and riding will be amazing this year.”

With the conditions in such suburb shape, Chrismer reminds local skiers and riders that Schweitzer’s Spring Fling Pass goes on pre-sale tomorrow, March 1st.

“For only $99 plus tax, skiers and riders will be able to enjoy all the incredible conditions from March 13th, until the end of the season and at this point, weather permitting, we are planning to extend the season until Easter Sunday, April 16th. We’ve got some great events planned so pair that with the epic conditions and it’s going to be a fabulous spring,” Chrismer said.

For more details about current conditions or the Spring Fling Pass, visit www.schweitzer.com.

