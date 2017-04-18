School district: 10 injured in Lincoln Co. school bus crash

Richfield, Idaho - At least 10 people suffered injuries, some of them serious, in a school bus crash on U.S. 26 west of Richfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Idaho State Police, the school bus rolled on the highway near the Dietrich cutoff.

The Blaine County School District said 39 students from Carey Junior High were on board at time. District spokesperson Heather Crocker tells KTVB that five people were airlifted to a local hospital, and another five were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

At least 14 students were uninjured and have been released to their parents. The rest are being evaluated.

Crocker said the bus was transporting students to a track meet at the time of the crash. In addition to the students, the bus was also carrying two coaches.

Both lanes of the highway are currently blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

