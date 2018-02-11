Sandpoint celebrates Jerry Kramer with photo

SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Sandpoint community honored one of its own Sunday with a timeless photo. People gathered to take a photograph in honor of Kramer at the War Memorial Field.

The Sandpoint community gathered for a photo to honor Jerry Kramer’s induction into the NFL Hall of Fame💛🏈💚 Full story tonight at 5 on @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/j1K0Rla4iJ — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) February 11, 2018

The Sandpoint native and University of Idaho standout was recently elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2018 class. Kramer was the 39th player selected in the 1958 NFL draft. He was taken in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers. He spent 11 years in the NFL with the Packers as an offensive lineman. He was a five-time All-Pro and helped pave the way to five NFL Championships, including wins in Super Bowls I and II.

People who gathered in Sandpoint said Kramer’s Hall of Fame nod was a long time coming, “He’s a Sandpoint native. He’s been waiting a long time for this,” said one person who participated in the photo.

The Sandpoint community takes great pride in Kramer's success and people who gathered said they wanted to send a personal congratulations to the Idaho alum who accomplished so much in his N-F-L career.



