Sammy Hagar donates to Second Harvest

(Photo: Morand, Luke, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sammy Hagar presented Second Harvest with a check for $2,500 from the Hagar Family Foundation before his concert Friday night at Northern Quest.

Community Relations Manager at Second Harvest, Julie Humphreys, said they are grateful for the contribution and this is the second time Hagar has donated to Second Harvest.

"He himself as a child had to use food banks occasionally," Humphreys said. "He grew up in poverty and so to him, it comes from the heart."

Humphreys said they had no idea about the donation until Hagar told them he “had a little bit of a surprise for the organization.”

