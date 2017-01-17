Close Salute 2 Service Special, Nov. 11, 2016 KREM 12:04 PM. PST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KREM 2 was honored to pay tribute to those who serve in our Nov. 11, 2016 Salute 2 Service Special.Watch some of the videos below: (© 2017 KREM) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two Bonner Co. deputies recovering after being shot three times (5:00 pm airing) Former EWU football player shot Briana's local forecast (1-17-17) Beau Baldwin leaves EWU for Cal Garage fire traps family in backyard Spokane Co. Judge Sam Cozza dies at 61 Spokane PD officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man More Stories Bonner Co. deputies shot by suspect identified Jan 17, 2017, 1:13 p.m. McMorris Rodgers meets with Spokane NAACP president Jan 17, 2017, 11:24 a.m. 30 antelope die after trying to cross the frozen Snake River Jan 17, 2017, 2:59 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs