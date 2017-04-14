Northern Quest opens gallery commemorating Honor Flight

You can see a gallery of images at Northern Quest for the next few weeks.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. --- Photos will now line the halls of Northern Quest Casino that show images of our local veterans who got to go on Honor Flight.

Honor Flight is a national and local organization that takes veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials there built in their honor.

People will have the chance to see the display over the next few weeks, and fill out thank-you cards to send to veterans.

The next Inland Northwest Honor Flight will leave Spokane on Monday. People are welcome to come out to wish them well at 6 a.m. near the Alaska Airlines baggage claim at the airport. You can also help welcome them back home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV