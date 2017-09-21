Inland Northwest Honor Flight holds benefit dinner and auction

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Inland Northwest Honor Flight will hold its annual benefit dinner and auction this year on Oct. 7, 2017 at the Spokane Convention Center.

Honor Flight is a non-profit that takes local veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

The organizers are hopeful local community and business leaders make cash donations as sponsors of the event. Those sponsors start at $1,000 and go up to $5,000 and will be recognized at the event.

The cost of an event ticket is $65 per person, or $650 per table of 10, which includes dinner and a silent and live auction.

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Community and business leaders who want to attend can contact Cheryl Chongaway at 208-819-6431 or go online to www.blacktie-northwest.com and enter event code INHF2017.

