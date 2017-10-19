Roller Valley celebrates grand re-opening

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—A roller skating rink in the Spokane Valley will have its Grand Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Friday.

Roller Valley posted on its Facebook page that they heard the voices of the community and decided to take action.

The roller skating rink closed after more than 42 years of business when the owner, Colleen Bernstien, passed away in August.

Roller Valley was purchased by the Oberemok brothers.

