Riverfront Park construction on schedule, despite weather

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Riverfront Park construction is still on schedule, despite the harsh winter.

City of Spokane officials said that the construction is still fairly on time, possibly a week or two pushed back.

This year they are working on the south part of the park, which includes the Howard Street Bridge.

The carousel building is expected to come down in a couple of weeks.

City officials also said that the ice skating rink will be done and ready for the 2017 holidays.

Spokane Parks and Recreation representatives said that people are mostly excited about the new construction and the department will continue that excitement by cutting holes in the fences so that people can look through them.

“We want them to see the activity if you can get up in a building anywhere around here looking down, it's pretty fun there's a lot of different construction equipment in the park right now,” said Leroy Eadie from the Spokane Parks and Recreation.

While construction is on schedule, that is not to say that the snow, freezing rain and frigid temperatures have made their jobs easy.

Spokane City Parks and Recreation officials said during the week of single digits and snow was one of the weeks they were working on replacing the bridge. That required dive teams to go under water and cut away at the support pillars. In order to stay warm, dive teams wore heated suits and dove in to the river to keep working.

Complete construction of Riverfront Park is expected to be complete in 2019 and other City of Spokane projects, such as the Post Street Bridge, are expected to be completed in 2021.

