Rescue crews pull 4-year-old boy from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police responded to multiple calls that a 4-year-old boy fell into the Spokane River at Downriver Disc course Tuesday night.

Police and fire crews were on scene with water rescue equipment. Rescue crews from the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Fire Department were in kayaks looking for the boy according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. After a short search, the boy had been located half a mile down the river from the course and pulled out of the water according to officials.

Incident: 2017041147 - Marine Rescue - Full Response Location: N Aubrey L White Pkwy and N Downriver Dr — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) July 12, 2017

Spokane fire officials said he had no pulse and was not breathing when he was rescued. Medics are reportedly still performing CPR and transported him to Sacred Heart hospital. Schaeffer said he did not see any visible signs of trauma.

Officials said the 4-year-old fell into the river near the eighth hold on the disc course. The boy's parents told first responders that "they turned their back for just a second and he was missing."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information follows.

