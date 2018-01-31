KREM
Local GOP lawmakers on train in West Virginia that crashed into dump truck

Staff , KREM 10:23 AM. PST January 31, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.— Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was on the train that crashed in West Virginia with her husband and three children, according to her office. Office staff said they were all safe. 

 

Idaho Representative Raul Labrador's office also confirmed he was on the train with his wife. A post to his Twitter said they were both uninjured. 

 

