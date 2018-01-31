Local GOP lawmakers on train in West Virginia that crashed into dump truck

SPOKANE, Wash.— Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was on the train that crashed in West Virginia with her husband and three children, according to her office. Office staff said they were all safe.

My family and I are safe. We are lifting up those who were impacted by today’s accident in our prayers. I’m anxious to learn more, but grateful for God’s protection. Thank you to our first responders for their quick actions. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 31, 2018

Idaho Representative Raul Labrador's office also confirmed he was on the train with his wife. A post to his Twitter said they were both uninjured.

Becca and I were on the train involved in today’s accident. We’re both OK and are praying for those injured and their families. We also thank the first responders for their professionalism and care. — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) January 31, 2018

