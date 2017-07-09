Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather issued for parts of central WA

Photo: NWS Spokane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather in the Northern Columbia Basin as well as the Central Cascade Valleys.

NWS Spokane tweeted out the warning Sunday morning and said a Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions, like gusty winds and low relative humidity, are forecast to occur. This can lead to rapid fire spread with existing fires or new fires.

The warning lasts from 2 p.m. on Sunday until 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to the release from NWS Spokane, any ongoing fires will likely spread during these conditions and outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather has been issued for portions of Central WA this afternoon thru Monday https://t.co/2NZcX5MNcP pic.twitter.com/gW8fX4EUza — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 9, 2017

