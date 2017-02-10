1 arrested after scuffles between protesters, police break out at DeVos school visit

WASHINGTON (AP/WUSA9) - At least one person was arrested after some protesters scuffled with police outside the DC public school where Betsy DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary Friday.

In a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle, DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC. About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting "We fight back!"

"Our schools are not for sale,"--teachers/parents. Parent purposely spells sign wrong implying lack of education on way under DeVos @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/caIquDyCVg — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) February 10, 2017

At one point DeVos was blocked from entering the building.





DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed for the job by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.

Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.

Protestors are gone but police and signs remain at #JeffersonMS as we wait for #BetsyDeVos to leave meet & greet @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4tUJGDwJWm — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) February 10, 2017

