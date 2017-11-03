Proposition 2 on Spokane's ballot ignites debate

SPOKANE, Wash.— A proposition on Tuesday’s ballot has some Spokane residents questioning its legality.

Proposition 2 would fine oil cars that carry untreated oil and uncontained coal by rail through downtown Spokane if passed.

Supporters said they want the measure to stay safe. They said they were worried about spills and explosions downtown if a train derailed.

Opponents expressed concern that the measure would push oil and coal transports to the roads and make Spokane less business friendly.

The legality debate was sparked over two main clauses in the U.S. Constitution.: the Commerce Clause and the Supremacy Clause.

The gist of both clauses is that Congress has the authority to regulate commerce that crosses states lines.

Opponents of Prop 2 said they’re worried that if Spokane passes the measure the cost of the legal battle it could bring will cost tax payers more.

Supporters made a point on their website that went over how courts do not always make those kinds of decisions straight forward when public safety is involved.

KREM 2 reached out to both Safer Spokane, a group that supports the measure and the Committee to Protect Spokane's Economy, a that opposes the measure but did not hear back.

