Prom-goers dazzle at Spokane's Night to Shine

Participants had a blast at this year's GUSR Night to Shine Prom. (Photo: Lisa Arnold, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Participants in Gonzaga University’s Specialized Recreation program dazzled at the prom on Friday night.

The event was part of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom experience for people with special needs. Events are held all over the world on the same night.

This year, 375 churches hosted 75,000 guests with the help of 150,000 volunteers.

Gonzaga University Specialized Recreation is a program that pairs students with adults who have disabilities to form relationships of friendship, respect and support. The program strives to break down stigmas and celebrate all abilities.

