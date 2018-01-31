Post Falls Police warn residents of moose roaming in town

(PHOTO: Linda Davis, The Lodge Assisted Living)

POST FALLS, Idaho. -- Post Falls authorities warned residents to be on the lookout for moose roaming in the area of Seltice and Herborn Wednesday morning.

Post Falls Police officials said there were two young moose without their mother and that they could be easily spooked.

PFP authorities warned the public not to approach the moose and to use caution while in that area.



