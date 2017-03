(Photo: Robb, Sean, KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho --- The Post Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

They're looking for 14-year-old Kevin Messerly.

He was last seen at Post Falls Middle School Wednesday but he never returned home.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Post Falls police at (208) 773-3517.

