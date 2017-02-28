AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing Yakima toddler

YAKIMA, Wash. – Police are searching for 1-year-old Leonnel Barajas who is believed to be in the company of Manuel C. Mendoza and Jessica M. Mendoza.

Police said the uncle of the victim, Manuel Mendoza, broke down the back door of the apartment, pointed a gun and took the child.

Barajas is Caucasian, weighs 45 pounds, is two feet tall, has green eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen at 801 Central Avenue Apartment 71 in Yakima City, Washington. Barajas was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray sleeves and red and blue checkered pants.

Manuel Mendoza, 23, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 155 pounds and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. Mendoza has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "waste" and a tattoo on his left forearm that says "land."

Manuel Mendoza.

Jessica Mendoza, 24, is a Hispanic female with green eyes and blonde hair. She weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

Jessica Mendoza

The Mendozas were last seen driving a 2000 silver Chevrolet Impala. Police do not know the license plate number, but said the car has black rims with no hub caps.

