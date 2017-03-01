Police investigating rollover crash near Winchester

Sirens. (Photo: KREM.com)

WINCHESTER, Idaho – A 17-year-old lost control of his vehicle and struck another on US-95 near Winchester Tuesday evening.

The teen was driving with a 15-year-old passenger when his car struck another vehicle driven by 31-year-old Samuel R. Ruggles. Ruggles’ pickup then hit a guardrail and rolled nearly 100 feet down an embankment.

The roadway was blocked for four hours during the recovery of the pickup. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.

(© 2017 KREM)