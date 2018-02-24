Polar plunge for Special Olympic athletes

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.– The boldest and bravest of polar plungers bounced down a slide in to freezing water to support the Special Olympics.

Participants in this year’s Polar Plunge raised money for Special Olympians activities in Washington.

The Liberty Lake Police Department hosted this year's plunge and raised close to $40,000.

Although conditions were frigid, spirits remained high! "I can't feel my feet, but it's all worth it," said a participant after he jumped off the slide.

People of all ages with intellectual disabilities discovered new strengths, abilities, and skills while competing in the Special Olympics.

"It helps them feel included, more acceptance into the local community, and we are just happy to keep them active and engaged," said an employee of the Liberty Lake Police Department.

"Their motto is awesome. It's 'let me win but if I can't win let me be brave in the attempt.' To me, that is what really epitomizes what the human spirit is," said Mike Sungia.

