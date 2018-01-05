Pig on the run eludes Tukwila police

"Monty" the pig has escaped authorities for four days. (Photo: Tukwila Police) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Tukwila police have been in hot pursuit of a hog on the run.

"Monty" the pig escaped his owner several days ago and have eluded authorities' attempts to capture him in a wooded area of south King County.

"Monty has been spotted frequently wandering around neighborhoods over the past 4 days," police tweeted Thursday. "He yet again escaped us today!"

Police also posted on Twitter video of the elusive porcine as he fled into the bushes.

