Photo: Seal chilling out at Cape Point along NC Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C.-- A seal was recently spotted on the beach at Cape Point in the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the southern Outer Banks.
According to a tweet from Cape Hatteras National Seashore account says, “Seals pass through our area during winter months and sometimes haul-out on beaches to rest."
Seals pass through our area during winter months & rest on our beaches. Recently, seals were spotted at Cape Point.— Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) January 19, 2018
If a seal is observed on a beach within the Seashore, call our Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at
252-216-6892. Do not touch or feed the seals. pic.twitter.com/ckFtT2Vb7O
Anyone who spots a seal on the beach inside the national seashore is asked to call marine mammal and sea turtle stranding hotline at (252) 216-6892.
Park officials ask that no one feeds or touch the seals.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs