‘Phenomenal' skier triggered deadly avalanche

Skier Adam Roberts. Photo: Jason Hummel Photography. (Photo: Custom)

WHITE PASS, Wash. – The skier killed Tuesday at White Pass likely caused the avalanche that killed him, said ski area managers.

The White Pass Ski Patrol found Adam Roberts, 32, buried in four to five feet of snow, said White Pass General Manager Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy said Roberts, who lived in nearby Randle as a child, grew up skiing at White Pass, taught lessons and coached the area's ski team. McCarthy said Roberts was a “phenomenal” skier who spent more time in the backcountry of White Pass than anyone else.

Action photos of Roberts' skiing appeared on Facebook pages following the announcement of his death.

McCarthy said Tuesday afternoon Roberts was skiing in an ungroomed area of White Pass’ backcountry, about a half-mile south of the main ski area.

White Pass had nearly 20 inches of snowfall over Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

”There is a lesson that sometimes you have to say no, it’s snowed too much, I’m not going out there,” said McCarthy.

He said Roberts was never careless but was known to ski in areas other experts avoided. Roberts’ death reminded his friends at White Pass to respect the conditions.

“He was always pushing the limits,” McCarthy said of Roberts, “But he had a lot of talent.”

