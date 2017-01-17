KREM
WSP trooper rescues malnourished hawk from I-90

3:14 PM. PST January 17, 2017

ELLENSBURG, Wash. --- A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped to rescue a malnourished hawk on Interstate 90 on Tuesday.

Trooper Nilles rescued the rough-legged hawk on I-90 just east of Ellensburg.

Trooper Brian Moore tweeted that the hawk should survive. It was taken to Ellensburg Animal Hospital.

Way to go WSP!

