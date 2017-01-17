WSP trooper rescues malnourished hawk from I-90

ELLENSBURG, Wash. --- A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped to rescue a malnourished hawk on Interstate 90 on Tuesday.
Trooper Nilles rescued the rough-legged hawk on I-90 just east of Ellensburg.
Trooper Brian Moore tweeted that the hawk should survive. It was taken to Ellensburg Animal Hospital.
Way to go WSP!
.@wastatepatrol Trp Nilles rescued malnourished Rough-Legged Hawk I90 E of Eburg. Hawk transported to Eburg Animal Hospital. Should survive! pic.twitter.com/Bf1dJ5z5Fw— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) January 17, 2017
