WSDOT has two new and hilariously-named future maintenance goats

Samantha Kubota , KREM 8:23 PM. PDT September 14, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation has two new maintenance goats on staff.

One of their previous goats gave birth to “Denise and De’nephew” – yes, those are really their names – and they are “happy lounging around, eating and napping.”

WSDOT officials posted photos of the new kids on the block - pun intended - and said they may one day join their “famed maintenance goats team.”

Welcome to the world!

