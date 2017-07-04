Woman's cat decapitated in Portland

Buttons was killed in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Southeast Portland woman was horrified Sunday evening when she was walking to a nearby store and found her cat dead on the grass, decapitated.

Joelle said the found her 3-year-old cat, Button, just before 7:30 p.m. on Southeast 28th Avenue, lying in the grass with her paws pointed toward the road and her head placed on the ground.

"I saw black in the grass and I was concerned it was Button," she said. "I took another look and I was like, 'There’s white on there, I don’t think it’s Button.' And I took a closer look and said, 'It’s not white, that’s her skin."

She was traumatized and asked a neighbor for help.

"She came back to me and said, 'I don't think an animal did this,'" Joelle said. The cut was clean and there was no blood on the ground nearby.

The neighbor took the cat to the Multnomah County Animal Shelter, where they agreed the death was suspicious and opened an investigation. Portland police told KGW the officer who took the initial report was also doubtful that an animal killed Buttons.

Joelle is concerned that someone nearby would do something so violent. It's a concern shared by one of her neighbors, Chuck McCarty.

"If there is somebody in the area doing this sort of thing, it’s a big concern," he said. "Cats could go to dogs, could go to kids, who knows. Anything like this should be a concern."

McCarty said he found another decapitated cat on the same block as Button, the day before Button was found killed.

He noted there are a lot of cats in the area, and he's worried about his dog, so he and his neighbors will be more watchful moving forward.

Joelle said she's having a hard time staying in the neighborhood after it happened.

"I still think she’s going to come home and it’s still terrifying to think about at night because I can’t sleep," she said. "Every shadow, every dark rock, it looks like her. I don’t want other people to have to experience what I’m experiencing."

© 2017 KGW-TV