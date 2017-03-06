KREM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe prepares to welcome new calf

Staff , KREM 4:49 AM. PST March 06, 2017

HARPURSVILLE, NEW YORK - The world is waiting for April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, to welcome a new baby. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories