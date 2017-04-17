Support a good cause by sending a friend a goat

KREM 2 producer Adem Arac receives a goat during the Send a Friend a Goat campaign. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Support a great cause while also playing a joke on your coworkers during the 12th Annual “Send a Friend a Goat” campaign.

For a $50 donation (or recurring $10 a month donation) to Wishing Star, practical jokesters in the Spokane area can send a baby goat to their friends and office buddies.

The Alpine goats are borrowed from a breeder in Spokane Valley and are typically between two and six weeks old.

The kids are delivered to recipients and stay for about 10 minutes. The only way to get rid of the goat is for those lucky recipients to make a donation. A donation of any size will send the goat the away.

“Send a Friend a Goat” runs from April 17-21.

For more information on how you can send a goat to a friend, click here.

