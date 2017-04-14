KREM
Seattle Aquarium, Woodland Park Zoo get #OtterGifParty started

Allison Sundell , KING 4:38 PM. PDT April 14, 2017

If you need a bit more cuteness to start of your weekend, you’re in luck.

The #OtterGifParty surfaced on Twitter Friday afternoon and the results were amazing.

Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo got the #OtterGifParty started with cone party hats and their otters’ best acrobatic water moves. The party rolled from there.

Related: Too cute: Tiny otter pups at Woodland Park Zoo

Here’s a few bonus gifs from other aquariums in California that made an appearance at the #OtterGifParty:

