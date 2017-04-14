Seattle Aquarium, Woodland Park Zoo get #OtterGifParty started

If you need a bit more cuteness to start of your weekend, you’re in luck.
The #OtterGifParty surfaced on Twitter Friday afternoon and the results were amazing.
Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo got the #OtterGifParty started with cone party hats and their otters’ best acrobatic water moves. The party rolled from there.
It's coming! It's here! Getting a bunch of our zoo and aquarium friends together to make your Friday better with an #ottergifparty. pic.twitter.com/p4FnCJXv3z— Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) April 14, 2017
Allow us to roll on in to this #ottergifparty. #TGIF pic.twitter.com/OfHymTyTdd— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
Roll up to this #OtterGifParty pic.twitter.com/gDKRrCPsTP— Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) April 14, 2017
Skagway heard there was an #ottergifparty going on and wanted to join in! #boop pic.twitter.com/QoPcfX3D7J— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
You at work before you discovered #OtterGifParty pic.twitter.com/kmbKzZYsoA— Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) April 14, 2017
Wouldn't be an #ottergifparty without a guest appearance from #Rialto! #FlashbackFriday @vanaqua pic.twitter.com/WnR3ZhaMeK— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
The only thing more fun than the #ottergifparty? Playing with your favorite rock! pic.twitter.com/ejXWxNnYUV— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
It's pretty much always an #ottergifparty on our live cams. Check them out here: https://t.co/yYdSEqqdk5 pic.twitter.com/piFpdBP0Ib— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
Is it okay to nap during the #ottergifparty? This much cuteness is exhausting! pic.twitter.com/pcxd4X8PPQ— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
A cone works as a party hat, right? #ottergifparty #Rialto pic.twitter.com/pF30fwCKND— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
Heading out of the #ottergifparty like... pic.twitter.com/NUbRhlTTSe— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017
Here’s a few bonus gifs from other aquariums in California that made an appearance at the #OtterGifParty:
Great job rocking this #OtterGifParty everyone! Y'all are otterly pawesome! pic.twitter.com/OmVhpK5btw— Monterey Aquarium (@MontereyAq) April 14, 2017
...try again! #OtterGifParty pic.twitter.com/BhIZeLkLK9— Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) April 14, 2017
#CuddleParty meets #OtterGifParty 😍😱😍 pic.twitter.com/qqsHfw76M1— Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) April 14, 2017
