Seattle Aquarium, Woodland Park Zoo get #OtterGifParty started

Seattle Aquarium tweeted adorable otter gifs for Friday afternoon's #OtterGifParty. Photo: Screenshot. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

If you need a bit more cuteness to start of your weekend, you’re in luck.

The #OtterGifParty surfaced on Twitter Friday afternoon and the results were amazing.

Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo got the #OtterGifParty started with cone party hats and their otters’ best acrobatic water moves. The party rolled from there.

It's coming! It's here! Getting a bunch of our zoo and aquarium friends together to make your Friday better with an #ottergifparty. pic.twitter.com/p4FnCJXv3z — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) April 14, 2017

Skagway heard there was an #ottergifparty going on and wanted to join in! #boop pic.twitter.com/QoPcfX3D7J — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017

You at work before you discovered #OtterGifParty pic.twitter.com/kmbKzZYsoA — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) April 14, 2017

The only thing more fun than the #ottergifparty? Playing with your favorite rock! pic.twitter.com/ejXWxNnYUV — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017

It's pretty much always an #ottergifparty on our live cams. Check them out here: https://t.co/yYdSEqqdk5 pic.twitter.com/piFpdBP0Ib — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017

Is it okay to nap during the #ottergifparty? This much cuteness is exhausting! pic.twitter.com/pcxd4X8PPQ — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 14, 2017

Here’s a few bonus gifs from other aquariums in California that made an appearance at the #OtterGifParty:

Great job rocking this #OtterGifParty everyone! Y'all are otterly pawesome! pic.twitter.com/OmVhpK5btw — Monterey Aquarium (@MontereyAq) April 14, 2017

