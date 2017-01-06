SCRAPS rescues 9 horses from Medical Lake

SPOKANE CO., Wash. – SCRAPS Animal Protection officers executed a search warrant in the West Plains area of Spokane County on Thursday following a call from a concerned citizen.
Officers were investigating for insufficient shelter and concerns about potable water and sufficient food for horses.
Nine horses were removed from the location and have been examined by a veterinarian.
This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. According to SCRAPS, the horses are not available for adoption.
