REWARD: $5,000 for info on who shot Rex the 'hero dog'

Rex is recovering after burglars shot him multiple times.

PETA is offer a $5,000 reward for the suspect or suspects who shot Rex the 'hero dog.' Rex was hit three times trying to protect his teenaged owner, 16-year-old Javier Mercado, when burglars broke into his home last Wednesday.

Rex went home from the animal hospital on Sunday afternoon after successful surgery where his is now recovering.

"These robbers didn't hesitate to beat and shoot a dog who was only trying to protect a beloved family member," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area that afternoon or who has information about this case to come forward immediately before these dangerous criminals strike again."

PETA says it will be giving Rex a Heroic Dog Award to reward him for his heroic actions and to remind people how "intelligent and sensitive animals are."

Des Moines police say anyone with information about the crime can call 206-878-3301.

% INLINE %

© 2018 KING-TV