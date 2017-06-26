Pet snake found in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Monday saying they found a pet snake over the weekend.

A snake has been on the loose in Coeur d’Alene for over two weeks. However, it is not confirmed if this is the same snake that was reportedly found two weeks ago.

On June 9, a Coeur d’Alene local said he found a snake wrapped around his lawn mower in the backyard. One neighbor said it was around four feet long but another resident disagreed, saying it had to be at least six feet long.

When officials arrived to collect the snake, it had disappeared and has not been seen since. CDA Animal Control said they do not have a specific protocol to deal with the snake because situations involving snakes are pretty rare.

In their Facebook post, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office described the snake as a black and white Eastern King snake.

If you know who the owner is, officials ask you to call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

© 2017 KREM-TV