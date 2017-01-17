BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Zoo announced Tuesday the birth of an ocelot kitten.

The male kitten was born Nov. 17, 2016 to parents Ayla and Pedro.

Zoo keepers say that the kitten is very curious and enjoys exploring his new habitat.

Ocelots are small cats that live near the southern region of Texas, all the way to South America.

There is no name to the kitten just yet. The Zoo is asking the public for help in naming the ocelot kitten. They have it down to four names: Javiar, Nico, Pablo and Tacito. You can submit your photo on the Buffalo Zoo's survey. The name will be announced Sunday.

