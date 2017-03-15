Local teen earns Chase Youth Leadership award for work with pets

Avery Plank has made it his mission to feed and help local pets. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teenager is helping make a difference in the community by giving food and coats to homeless pets, and his efforts are being noticed.

Avery Plank, 14, received letters from Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Spokane Mayor David Condon thanking him for his work.

Plank was recently selected for a Chase Youth Leadership Award. The Chase Youth Foundations works to inspire and recognize young people in the community who are making a difference.

Each Wednesday evening, Plank sets up shop underneath the I-90 viaduct in Spokane to get food and other supplies to pets in need. He is also working to incorporate other causes into his mission.

“I’ve loved pets from a young age and I hate to see them suffer. Not getting them spayed and neutered really bothers me because the feral cat population just keeps growing. One of these days, we want to sponsor a fundraiser to spay 100 cats,” said Plank.

Plank said he is always thankful to receive donations. If you would like to help, you can drop off food and supplies at the Country Store in North Spokane or in Spokane Valley.

Plank can also be found online here.

© 2017 KREM-TV