Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

Lynnwood firefighters rescued 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain and reunited them with their mama. (Photo: Lynnwood Fire Department) (Photo: Littler, Caryn)

Lynnwood firefighters and police rescued some ducklings in deep trouble.

Ten ducklings ended up in a storm drain in the 7500 block of Olympic View Drive in Lynnwood.

They were safely removed from the storm drain and reunited with their mama duck.

Lynnwood police tweeted out pics of the adorable rescue.

E14, @LynnwoodPD & @LynnwoodStreets rescued 10 ducklings trapped in a storm drain on Olympic View Drive and reunited them with Mama! pic.twitter.com/MdmV6oJMDE — lynnwoodfire (@lynnwoodfire) June 17, 2017

