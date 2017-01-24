Cougar hunters kill more than double recommended guidelines, as hunting areas close

STEVENS CO, Wash. --- Hunters in Washington have killed more cougars in the 2016-17 season than the state's science recommends. In some cases, the hunt has already killed more than twice as many cougars as the limit set by guidelines.

Game Management Units (GMU) are hunting zones in which biologists recommend hunters kill only 12-16 percent of the cougars estimated to live there. However, hunters exceeded those limits in many of the GMUs statewide.

For instance, guidelines recommend killing no more than five to six cougars in GMU 121 in southeast Stevens County, which is 12-16 percent of the estimated total population in that zone. Instead, hunters killed 13. Two more cougars died in unrelated incidents, bringing the total mortality to 15. That's 106 percent above the recommended limit.

In GMU 105, also in Stevens County, the recommended 12-16 percent adds up to two cougars. However, hunters killed five. That is 150 percent more than the recommended limit.

For the season, most of the GMU’s in Eastern Washington have closed, including GMU 101, 105, 108, 111, 117, and 121.

Cougar hunting rules changed in 2013, around the same time wolf packs were the focus of mounting controversy. Some believe cougars are paying the price for wolves. Wolves are protected from hunting seasons, but cougars are not.

