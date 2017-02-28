Selkirk SD to switch to 4 day school week

(Photo: Creatas, Custom)

METALINE, Wash. – The Selkirk School District is working to get an edge while dealing with a teacher shortage.

The district could soon switch to a four day school week to attract quality teachers and staff.

District leaders said this would start as early as next school year, making Selkirk one of three schools in Washington State to actually take advantage of the state’s four-day pilot program.

While other districts hope to cut spending, the district’s superintendent said they are trying to attract a quality workforce. Officials said the teacher shortage is due to retirement, leaving vacancies to fill. By the summer of 2020, 75 percent of the district’s staff is expected to retire.

At the February school board meeting, parents were briefed on how this would impact the school calendar, the bussing schedule and athletics. District leaders said after careful consideration it found that operating a four day week would mean that students would miss less school, enhance instruction quality and would allow more time for professional development.

The main concern about the plan was childcare, which district leaders said they will address if there is a need. School officials said it is a community that has a large population of stay at home moms.

Overall the move to a four day school week received overwhelming support with 92 percent approving the change.

