Mudslide shuts down Highway 31 in Pend Oreille Co.

METALINE, Wash. -- A mudslide closed Highway 31 Thursday evening in Pend Oreille County just two miles south of Metaline.

Washington State Patrol said both directions of the highway were closed at milepost 11. All traffic except commercial vehicles are being diverted to Sullivan Lake Road. Commercial vehicles are being stopped at the port of entry until there is an alternate route for them.

Officials said the mudslide happened around 4:00 p.m.

